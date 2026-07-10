NVIDIA, Intel, Dell Invest in Prime Intellect

SAN FRANCISCO — Prime Intellect has raised $130 million, led by Radical Ventures, with participation from NVIDIA Ventures, Intel Capital, Dell Technologies Capital, and all existing investors. The company has now raised total funding of over $150 million to build the open superintelligence stack.

Angel investors also participating include: John Schulman (Thinking Machines), Karim Atiyeh (Ramp), Aaron Levie (Box), Dwarkesh Patel, Milan Kovac (Tesla), Winston Weinberg (Harvey), Mike Knoop (Zapier, Ndea), Asher Spector (Flapping Airplanes), Jeff Wang (Cognition), Rohan Anil (Core Automation), Matthew Prince (Cloudflare), Brendan Foody (Mercor), Devansh Pandey (Standard Intelligence), Harrison Chase (Langchain), Nic Ouporov (Fleet) and many more.

Prime Intellect trains open frontier models and ships the same stack to its customers. It spans the full stack of training, deploying and continuously improving models — compute, large-scale RL, environments, sandboxes, evals, and deployment.

The company has over 6,000 customers including many of the leading AI startups, neolabs and enterprises, who use our stack — across compute, RL and post-training, sandboxes, inference, environments, and evaluations.

In under a year, that demand has scaled to over $100 million in annualized revenue according to the company.