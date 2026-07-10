Netris Lands $15 Million Series A

SANTA CLARA — Netris, a provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure, has landed a $15 million Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The round follows 800% ARR growth reported by the company and 35+ live deployments over the last 12 months, as AI cloud operators worldwide standardize on Netris’ NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy) platform to turn their GPUs into revenue.

AI will require trillions of dollars in investment, with only a few hundred billion deployed so far. IDC projects the AI infrastructure market will reach $758 billion by 2029, with AI generating $22.3 trillion in global economic impact by 2030. For operators racing to capture that market, every idle GPU is lost revenue, provisioning delays directly hit time-to-first-revenue, and cloud-provider-grade capabilities are table stakes to win and keep customers.

Network automation is where operators get stuck. A single GPU server carries at least 3 North/South, 16 East/West, and 4 NVL72 connections, and every time a tenant is added, resized, or removed, the network must be reconfigured in concert across every layer at once — sometimes hundreds or thousands of switches at a time. One misconfiguration can take a cluster down or leak one tenant’s data to another. Netris NAAM is the leading platform for many of the world’s largest AI clouds, automating network operations and enforcing hard multi-tenancy on networking hardware, so operators can securely share GPUs across tenants.

Netris has been chosen by AI cloud operators worldwide, now with 35+ live deployments: high-growth neoclouds, including Lightning AI, STN, Boost Run, and TensorWave; sovereign AI cloud providers, including TELUS, DCAI, and YOTTA; AI factories, including Foxconn-backed Visionbay.ai, operator of Taiwan’s largest GPU cluster, and Firmus, operator of Australia’s largest renewable-powered sovereign AI factory; and AI platform providers like HPE, which delivers a full-stack AI solution for customers in research, education, and state and local government.

“Netris spent years building the platform AI cloud operators now standardize on,” said Alex Saroyan, CEO and co-founder of Netris. “That foundation is why we’ve reached 35+ live deployments at many of the largest AI clouds in the world and built the ecosystem around them. Andreessen Horowitz has a long track record backing category-defining infrastructure companies. Martin Casado, Raghu Raghuram, and Guido Appenzeller revolutionized networking for datacenters. Netris is doing the same for AI.”