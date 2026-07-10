Man Arrested for Over 30 Burglaries

On April 30, 2026, SJPD Burglary Unit Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Suspect Bynum for a commercial burglary committed in San José. A search warrant was served at his residence and although Suspect Bynum was not present, numerous pieces of evidence directly linking him to multiple burglaries were recovered.

On June 29, 2026, Santa Clara Police Department Special Enforcement Team located and arrested Suspect Jonathan Bynum in the city of San José for one of their ongoing investigations. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for burglary.

This arrest highlights the importance of the coordinated efforts between San Jose Police Detectives and the Santa Clara Police Department. An individual suspected of committing burglaries in multiple cities was taken into custody and is no longer on city streets.