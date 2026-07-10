Man Arrested for Over 30 Burglaries

Between early 2025 through June of 2026, the San José Police Department Burglary Unit and Crime Analysis Unit connected over thirty (30) incidents of commercial burglaries, primarily at local restaurants and coffee shops, to a suspect identified as Jonathan Bynum. The suspect frequently used an electric scooter as his mode of transportation while committing various burglaries in San José and throughout the Bay Area.
On April 30, 2026, SJPD Burglary Unit Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Suspect Bynum for a commercial burglary committed in San José. A search warrant was served at his residence and although Suspect Bynum was not present, numerous pieces of evidence directly linking him to multiple burglaries were recovered.
On June 29, 2026, Santa Clara Police Department Special Enforcement Team located and arrested Suspect Jonathan Bynum in the city of San José for one of their ongoing investigations. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for burglary.
This arrest highlights the importance of the coordinated efforts between San Jose Police Detectives and the Santa Clara Police Department. An individual suspected of committing burglaries in multiple cities was taken into custody and is no longer on city streets.