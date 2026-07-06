T&T Opens First Asian Supermarket in San Jose

SAN JOSE – T&T Supermarket has opened ts first California location at Westgate Center in San Jose last month.

This store marks a major milestone in the company’s U.S. expansion, bringing one of North America’s most unique Asian grocery experiences to Silicon Valley. Located at the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Road (1600 Saratoga Avenue), the new store will serve as T&T’s first of multiple California locations including three more stores in the Bay Area.

“San Jose is a long-anticipated store,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “We’re bringing more than just exciting, high-quality foods. We’re exporting a new way of life from Canada: one that’s deeply food-centric, celebratory, rich in tradition, and fresh-obsessed. We aim to help Asian families stay connected to the food and traditions they grew up with. In pursuit of this cause, T&T has also become a destination for Asian food discovery for everyone.”

Often described by The Seattle Times as a ‘cult favorite’, T&T has built a loyal following for its standout mix of groceries, ready-to-eat meals, bakery items, Asian beauty, and specialty goods from across Asia. The San Jose store will feature thousands of products spanning Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Southeast Asian, and other Asian cuisines, alongside T&T’s private-label items including soup pork dumplings, green onion pancake, Kalbi sauces, and Taiwanese-Style sausage.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating more than 39 stores across Canada and the United States. Founded in Vancouver in 1993, T&T is now led by second-generation successor and CEO Tina Lee. The company is headquartered in Richmond, British Colombia, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles.