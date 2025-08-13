TownePlace Suites Milpitas Completes Renovations

MILPITAS – TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley, located at 1428 Falcon Drive, is welcoming guests with a fresh new look. The hotel’s 142 suites have been upgraded with new carpeting and paint, as well as enhanced furnishings, light fixtures and soft goods. The reimagined public space includes new furniture in the lobby and breakfast area, as well as refreshed corridors.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley is located six miles from downtown San Jose and 10 minutes from the San Jose Mineta International Airport. The two-story hotel offers guests convenient access to the Great Mall of Milpitas, Levi Stadium, PayPal Arena, Santa Clara University, the San Jose Museum of Art and is within walking distance to the Milpitas BART Station offering train access to San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to unveil our newly renovated hotel, designed with today’s traveler in mind,” said Greg Huber, General Manager, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley. “The renovation reflects our commitment to comfort, convenience and the kind of warm hospitality our guests have come to expect.”

TownePlace Suites is an all-suite hotel that features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Each suite has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, residential-sized appliances and a flat-screen television with access to streaming accounts.

Amenities at the hotel include a 24/7 fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, the In-a-Pinch market offering an assortment of quick snacks and beverages and a complimentary breakfast with customizable options