KLA to Split Shares 10-for-1 on June 4

MILPITAS — KLA Corporation announced that its board of directors approved a Ten‑for‑One forward stock split of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock—enhancing share accessibility and reinforcing the company’s long-term innovation and growth strategy.

Shares in KLA are up 45% in 2026 and up 132% over the past year.

Each stockholder of record at close of trading on Thursday, June 4, 2026, will receive nine additional shares for each share held after the close of trading on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Shares will begin trading on a split adjusted basis at market open on Friday, June 12, 2026. KLA’s overall market capitalization and stockholder ownership percentages will not be affected by the stock split.

“This stock split is intended to improve the accessibility and liquidity of KLA shares, while maintaining consistency with our long‑term capital allocation strategy,” said KLA Chief Financial Officer Bren Higgins. “We believe this action supports broader investor and employee access to our shares while remaining fully aligned with our long‑term financial objectives.”

Additionally, KLA’s board approved a quarterly dividend payment of $2.30 per share, payable on June 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2026. This represents a 21% increase in the quarterly dividend which was announced on March 12, 2026. The dividend to be declared in August 2026 is expected to be $0.23 per share, after giving effect to the stock split.

As a result of the stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to, among others, the number of shares of KLA’s common stock underlying the company’s outstanding restricted stock unit and performance-based restricted stock unit awards, the number of shares issuable under the company’s equity incentive plans, and the beginning price per share for the current offering period under KLA’s employee stock purchase plan.