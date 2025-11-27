WhatsApp Launches New App for Apple Watch

Meta has launched a new WhatsApp app for Apple Watch users, so you can stay on top of your WhatsApp chats without pulling out your iPhone.

The new WhatsApp app will now support many of the most-requested features:

Call notifications: You can see who’s calling without looking at your iPhone.

You can see who’s calling without looking at your iPhone. Full messages: You can read full WhatsApp messages on Apple Watch — even long messages are visible directly from your wrist.

You can read full WhatsApp messages on Apple Watch — even long messages are visible directly from your wrist. Written messages: You can write out and send messages directly from your watch.

You can write out and send messages directly from your watch. Voice messages: You can record and send voice messages.

You can record and send voice messages. Reactions: You can send quick emoji reactions to messages you receive.

You can send quick emoji reactions to messages you receive. A great media experience: You’ll see clearer images and stickers on your Apple Watch.

You’ll see clearer images and stickers on your Apple Watch. Chat history: You can see more of your chat history on screen when reading messages.

Meta says all personal messages and calls remain private with end-to-end encryption. The WhatsApp for Apple Watch is now available for any Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or later.