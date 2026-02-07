San Jose Airport Offers $15 Parking for Big Game Fans

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is helping fans kick off Super Bowl Sunday with a simple and affordable parking option.

For the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 8, SJC will offer $15 all-day parking in Airport Lots 2 and 4 for fans heading to Levi’s Stadium – whether they’re local, driving in from the Greater Bay Area or out of state.

Sports fans can use promo code SUPERSAVESJC when booking parking online through SJC’s Game Day Parking Website. From there, fans are encouraged to purchase VTA single rider tickets or a VTA day pass with tap to pay options using a credit card or mobile device. The VTA route 60 bus connects SJC Terminals A and B to VTA light rail at the Metro/Airport Station (First Street, near Brokaw). From there, the light rail Green Line is a 15-minute ride to Levi’s Stadium (Lick Mill Station), then a short walk to Levi’s Stadium.

The promotion supports SJC’s “Big Sports. Simple Airport.” ethos, highlighting the Airport’s central location, easy access and seamless connection to regional transit.

“This parking promotion gives fans a simple, affordable way to get to the Super Bowl while helping keep traffic moving across the region,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “It’s a smart option that reflects how SJC is working with local agencies like the VTA to support major sporting events.”

“SJC is making it easy — to fly, park and play during Super Bowl weekend,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “This is just the latest example of the work we’ve been doing over the last couple years to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish so that fans can focus on the game, not the traffic.”

“Super Bowl Sunday is about enjoying the game, not stressing over parking and traffic,” said Mookie Patel, director of aviation at San José Mineta International Airport. “This promotion offers fans an affordable, straightforward way to park at SJC and use public transit to get to Levi’s Stadium, making game-day travel easier for everyone.”

“San José Mineta International Airport is thinking outside the box to provide a reliable, stress-free and affordable way to get to and from the Super Bowl, and VTA is proud to partner, as our system is built for this very purpose,” said Carolyn Gonot, General Manager/CEO of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

SJC is located just minutes from downtown San José and offers direct access to major transportation corridors, including VTA light rail and bus connections serving Levi’s Stadium. The Airport encourages fans to plan ahead by booking parking online and purchasing transit passes in advance.

For parking details, promo code information, and travel tips, visit parking.flysanjose.com and input code SUPERSAVESJC.