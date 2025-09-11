Apple News

Apple Unveils Thin iPhone Air Smartphone

CUPERTINO — Apple has debuted the all-new iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a breakthrough titanium design that is elegant and light yet strong, with an innovative internal architecture that enables the latest iPhone experiences. The back of iPhone Air is now protected with Ceramic Shield, and the front cover uses Ceramic Shield 2, delivering 3x better scratch resistance, making iPhone Air more durable than any previous iPhone. iPhone Air also features a stunning 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz.
With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. Paired with the redesigned internal architecture and software optimizations, iPhone Air has fantastic all-day battery life. A powerful 48MP Fusion Main camera enables the equivalent of four lenses with incredible image quality, and the innovative 18MP Center Stage front camera takes selfies to the next level.
iPhone Air will be available in four gorgeous finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
iPhone Air will be available in 512GB and 1TB options starting at $999 or $41.62 per month.
“The all-new iPhone Air is so powerful, yet impossibly thin and light, that you really have to hold it to believe it’s real. This huge leap in design and engineering is only made possible through Apple innovation, especially Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “iPhone Air is a brand-new member of the iPhone family that delivers advanced features our users will love, like pro performance, a versatile 48MP Fusion camera system, our innovative Center Stage front camera, and great all-day battery life — all in a breakthrough design that feels like you’re holding the future.”
