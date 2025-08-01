SAFE Secures $70 Million Series C

PALO ALTO — SAFE , a provider of Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) and the first company to deliver fully autonomous Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), has raised a $70 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners, Prosperity7 Ventures, and existing investors including Eight Roads, John Chambers and Sorenson Capital among others. The capital will be used to accelerate SAFE’s dominance in the cyber risk management market and fuel continued innovation to build Agentic AI-native reasoning models to move closer to SAFE’s mission to achieve CyberAGI.

Alongside the funding, SAFE unveiled the most transformative upgrade to its Cyber Risk Singularity platform yet: the world’s first fully autonomous Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution, powered by Agentic AI.

While traditional CTEM tools claim to provide risk based insights, they rely on black-box scoring models and static signal aggregation – thereby lacking critical transparency and context. SAFE changes the game. Just as it redefined Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) by truly understanding and quantifying risk making it actionable, it’s now bringing that same rigor and precision to CTEM – this time, supercharged with dozens of autonomous AI agents.

“This is a defining moment in our pursuit of CyberAGI,” said Saket Modi, Co-Founder and CEO of SAFE. “When we launched our platform in 2020, we carefully selected a market that would be the foundation of cyber risk management – Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ). Not only did we shape the category, we’ve become its undisputed leader.

In 2023, we brought the same disruptive mindset to Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) with Agentic AI, and today we’re fast emerging as the clear frontrunner.

Now, we’re applying that same Agentic AI-first approach to our next frontier: Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Each of these domains are critical building blocks in our singular pursuit: achieving CyberAGI.”

Forrester named SAFE as the leader in its Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions Wave of Q2 2025, reaffirming its market dominance. Since launching TPRM in 2024, over 50% of SAFE’s customers have adopted the module. With the addition of CTEM, SAFE’s singularity platform now empowers security and risk leaders to prioritize and remediate both operational and strategic risks – across first and third parties.

“Our investment philosophy is rooted in deep conviction around transformative market shifts—and few are as compelling as the opportunity in cybersecurity, especially in the age of AI,” said Nishant Rao, Founding Partner at Avataar Ventures. “Most cybersecurity sub-sectors we’ve evaluated are either overcrowded or limited to tactical, widget-like solutions. But cybersecurity today is a boardroom and CEO-level priority, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

What makes SAFE stand out is its positioning – not as another detection tool, but as a strategic intelligence layer across the entire cybersecurity stack. Combine that with a stellar execution track record and consistent 120%+ YoY growth since their launch in 2020, partnering with Saket and his team was an easy decision.”

SAFE counts Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, and IHG among its customers. With this round, total funding exceeds $170 million.