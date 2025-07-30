Oxide Scores $100 Million Series B

EMERYVILLE — Oxide Computer Company, an on-prem cloud computing company, has raised a $100 million Series B financing round led by Thomas Tull’s US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), with participation from all existing investors.

The funding more than doubles Oxide’s capital raised to date and will enable the company to scale manufacturing, expand customer support, and accelerate roadmap delivery — answering customer demand for a modern, integrated, on-premises alternative to public cloud.

“This round gives us the ability to scale confidently and sustainably in step with accelerating customer growth,” said Steve Tuck, CEO and co-founder of Oxide. “Our customers want the agility of the public cloud without giving up control, and they want to know their infrastructure partner is built to last. With this raise, we’re deepening our commitment to delivering a long-term solution that meets those needs head-on.”

Over the past two decades, the computing industry has undergone a dramatic transformation — but only inside the datacenters of the cloud hyperscalers. That innovation has remained largely inaccessible to enterprises running IT infrastructure on-premises. Oxide was founded to change that: delivering the first unified product that brings the cloud’s developer experience and operational efficiency to environments that demand more control. Oxide’s integrated rack-scale system is built from the ground up to deliver cloud computing capabilities, such as API-driven infrastructure, elastic storage, and seamless updates, in environments where public cloud isn’t viable or optimal.

“From the outset, we knew that delivering the cloud experience on-prem required more than mere integration — it demanded first-principles thinking and hardware/software co-design,” said Bryan Cantrill, CTO and co-founder of Oxide. “We rethought the entire stack, from the physical computer itself and its lowest levels of firmware through the hypervisor, control plane and programmable switch – and designed a unified system that eliminates the complexity, fragmentation, and vendor finger-pointing that enterprises have long had to endure. Our approach is fundamentally different – and our customers are experiencing the benefits of end-to-end security, power efficiency, and operational agility.”

“Compute infrastructure stands at a major inflection point, with many organizations being forced to rethink the viability of outsourcing such a critical part of their value chain to public clouds,” said Gaetano Crupi, Managing Director at USIT. “Oxide has met the moment, delivering the first truly integrated, cloud-capable infra solution that can be fully owned by the customer, and addresses the needs of modern workloads by optimizing performance, security, and cost efficiency. We are proud to support Oxide as they help usher the U.S. into a new age of compute infrastructure.”

“What Oxide has accomplished is incredibly rare: the company took a contrarian, high-conviction bet on solving one of the most complex infrastructure problems in the industry — and they were right,” said Seth Winterroth, Partner at Eclipse. “Oxide has spent years building in obscurity with deep technical rigor, assembling a team singularly committed to the mission. Now, as the market converges on their vision, it’s clear that their moat is the difficulty of what they’ve achieved. This is a company with the talent, culture, and clarity of purpose to build something enduring — and we’re just getting started.”