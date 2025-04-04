Parasail Launches AI Deployment Network

SAN FRANCISCO — Parasail has launched with the first AI Deployment Network, giving AI companies fast, scalable, and cost-efficient access to compute and the latest cutting-edge AI models. Parasail provides the largest truly on-demand GPU compute supply, aggregating top-tier hardware—including H100s, H200s, A100s, and 4090s—and optimizing AI workloads so companies can experiment, deploy and scale fast, without complexity or constraints.

Parasail connects companies to a massive, contract-free fleet of high-performance GPUs and allows them to scale from zero to enterprise workloads at record speed. Beyond access to compute, companies also need optimal performance. Parasail’s orchestration engine automatically matches workloads across a global GPU network for the best performance and cost, solving the permutation problem and eliminating the complexity of workload management. Its plug-and-play inference ensures workloads run only when needed, minimizing idle costs.

“Most cloud providers make the false promises of on-demand compute, and they fail to deliver on that promise,” said Mike Henry, Founder and CEO of Parasail. “In reality, legacy cloud providers use small amounts of compute capacity to lure customers into long-term contracts. At Parasail we are providing the first real-time, true on-demand access to massive compute without the hidden constraints.”

Parasail was founded by AI veterans Mike Henry and Tim Harris. Henry has spent his career building AI infrastructure and high-performance computing solutions, founding Mythic in 2012, an early AI hardware company that raised $165M in venture capital, and later served as Interim Chief Product Officer at Groq, where he helped launch a successful LLM cloud service. Co-founder Tim Harris is CEO of Swift Navigation, a key player in early autonomous vehicles with $250M in capital raised. Parasail is backed by $10M in Seed funding by Basis Set Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Buckley Ventures and Black Opal Ventures.

“Legacy cloud providers weren’t built for AI, making it difficult and expensive for AI-native companies to access the compute they need. Parasail’s deployment network gives teams fast, affordable access to high-performance infrastructure—so they can focus on building and shipping breakthrough AI products,” said Tim Harris, Co-Founder of Parasail.

Parasail’s AI Deployment Network allows companies to deploy production-ready endpoints to dozens of GPUs within hours, with minimal setup—enabling inference in minutes and accelerating complex AI workflows. Companies migrating from OpenAI or Anthropic can reduce costs by 15-30x. On top of that, Parasail delivers an additional 2-5x cost advantage over other open-source providers.