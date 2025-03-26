Also Emerges From Stealth With $105 Million

PALO ALTO — New electric micromobility company, Also, has emerged from stealth today to rethink small electric vehicles (EVs).

Founded by a focused stealth team within Rivian, Also launches with $105 million in funding from Eclipse . Built on vertically-integrated and scalable technology, Also is developing a portfolio of electrified products across the micromobility space to address the diverse needs of both consumer and commercial transportation markets spanning a range of use cases, price points and geographies. Also’s flagship product is expected to launch in 2026 for consumers in the U.S. and Europe, followed by products tailored for both consumer and commercial use in Asia and South America.

For the planet to fully transition to sustainable transportation, a wide range of form factors and vehicle types will be needed. Also was originally formed within Rivian to examine how Rivian’s strength in software, electronics and electric propulsion could be applied in low cost ways across a variety of small electric vehicle types. As these efforts advanced, it became clear that the approach had the potential to unlock a large opportunity that deserved to be its own company optimized around different products, brand positioning and markets.

The need for transformative solutions in transportation has never been more urgent. With urban populations projected to soar to seven billion people by 2050, current roadway infrastructure is under immense strain. Simultaneously, road transportation continues to be the largest driver of global CO 2 emissions. In the U.S. alone, the majority of vehicle trips are under six miles and only 6.9% are longer than 30 miles. This reality underscores the need for high-impact alternatives that can reduce congestion, improve accessibility and lower environmental harm.

“We believe in a future where there are a broad range of transportation vehicle types available to customers,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “Just as Rivian continues to focus on building products that are inviting, capable and fun, I am super excited to see Also launch as a platform for a new category of all-electric vehicles. Small electric vehicles will play a key role in efficient, clean and convenient mobility, opening new opportunities for people to get around quickly and with minimal impact.”