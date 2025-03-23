Trio Arrested for Stealing From TJMaxx

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s department has busted three shoplifters.
A trio of repeat offenders was caught in the act – hiding merchandise and walking out without paying – at the Hillsdale Avenue TJ Maxx in San Jose.
Detectives followed the suspects back to their van, where trash bags were found filled with stolen clothing from TJ Maxx and Marshalls. It turns out, “The TJ Maxx Trio” had hit another store earlier in the day.
In total, nearly $7,000 in stolen clothing was recovered. The suspects, all from Vallejo, were arrested. One suspect had an outstanding out-of-county arrest warrant for retail theft.
The trio was booked into the County of Santa Clara, California Main Jail.