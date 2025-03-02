Regie.ai Reels In $30 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Regie.ai , which operates a sales platform, has raised a $30 million Series B round co-led by Scale Venture Partners and Foundation Capital, with participation from Khosla Ventures, StepStone Group, TriplePoint Capital, and South Park Commons.

With reported 300% Year-over-Year ARR growth, Regie.ai makes sales engagement more efficient for B2B enterprise sales teams. The company is also launching RegieOne, an AI-powered all-in-one prospecting platform that helps go-to-market teams expand their total addressable market (TAM) and slash technology costs.

As businesses prepare for an intensely competitive 2025, effective high-performing sales teams remain the backbone of enterprise growth. Yet prospecting remains a major roadblock for most salespeople, forcing teams to juggle a maze of disconnected tools, add headcount, or overburden existing reps just to keep up. 40% percent of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job and 71.4% report that fewer than half of their initial prospects are a good fit. This translates to wasted time and wasted effort.

RegieOne reduces this friction for organizations by simplifying the sales and marketing process during prospecting, supplying all the tools the team needs into one place. It leverages the three key outreach channels for reps – phone, email, and social – while being the only sales engagement platform on the market to offer a built-in parallel dialer. Furthermore, built-in AI Agents execute repetitive tasks such as contact sourcing, data enrichment, and personalized email writing, while generating high-value tasks like strategic follow-up calls for sales reps to execute.

Regie.ai was built to address the inefficiencies of traditional prospecting tools. It was co-founded by AI scientist Srinath Sridhar—who brings over 15 years of AI experience, a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon, and early engineering roles at Google and Facebook—and veteran sales leader Matt Millen, who scaled best-in-class sales teams at Outreach.io, T-Mobile, and Gateway. As an early OpenAI beta user, they were among the first to harness GPT models to develop AI-powered sales language, setting the foundation for the next generation of sales automation.

“From the start, the team at Regie has been forward-thinking in adopting new models and evolving their AI solutions—not just to meet customer needs today, but to anticipate what will serve them in the future. We’re excited to see how they continue pushing their product forward as this technology advances,” said Marc Manara, Head of Startups at OpenAI.

“We knew that AI could fundamentally change sales workflows, but only if it was designed to support more human connection rather than replace it,” said Srinath Sridhar, CEO and co-founder of Regie.ai. “Sales reps today are drowning in tech bloat—too many tools, too many tasks, and not enough time for real conversations. RegieOne changes that by providing a single platform to execute a coordinated prospecting motion through, leveraging AI Agents to automate lower-value tasks while giving reps more capacity to execute calls using our built-in parallel dialer. Our goal is to give reps more time for building relationships and connecting with customers.”