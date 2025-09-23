Four Arrested for Illegal Stunt Driving

San Francisco Police officers seized six dirt bikes and an ATV and made four arrests on Sunday during a crackdown on dangerous stunt driving and other illegal activity in San Francisco.

The operation involved coordination between members of the Citywide Plainclothes Team, Real-Time Investigation Center (RTIC), Drone as a First Responder (DFR), and Stunt Driving Response Unit (SDRU).

Officers used cutting-edge technology like Automated License Plate Readers, Drones, and surveillance cameras, along with physical surveillance, to assist officers on the ground to seize the vehicles and make arrests when possible.

Over the past several years, there has been a significant increase in illegal dirt bike activity throughout the Bay Area. At times, large groups of riders overwhelm streets in San Francisco as they swarm around the region.

These groups of often unregistered and non-street legal dirt bikes ride recklessly on public roadways, sidewalks, and through pedestrian zones, in direct violation of traffic laws.

Sunday’s pre-planned operation focused on enforcing California vehicle codes as they relate to illegal dirt bike riding. This objective was accomplished while emphasizing the safety of all parties, including officers, dirt bike riders, and the public at large.

Officers seized six dirt bikes, four of which were stolen out of Yuba City, Modesto, Grass Valley, and Atascadero. One ATV was seized. Two individuals were booked for possession of stolen motorcycles, and two individuals were cited for driving without a license and registration.

These cases remain under investigation, and SFPD officers will be following up on leads to identify additional suspects.

“Anyone who engages in this illegal activity in San Francisco will be held accountable,” said Interim Chief Paul Yep. “Thanks to the hard-working members of the SFPD and the assistance of new technology, we can crack down on this behavior like never before.”