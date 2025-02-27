DE Shaw Opens San Francisco Office

The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, has opened an office in San Francisco, expanding its presence in the Bay Area. The new office is located in the city’s Financial District and complements the firm’s existing location in Silicon Valley on Sand Hill Road, which opened in 2005.

“We’ve spent the past two decades collaborating with innovators and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, and we’re excited to open our second Bay Area office, enabling us to further deepen and develop relationships with management teams as a provider of capital, insights, and technological expertise,” said Edwin Jager, Managing Director and Executive Committee member who oversees the firm’s discretionary equity and credit investment activities.

The D. E. Shaw group invests globally in public and private markets and has invested in private companies for more than 30 years. The firm manages pools of capital dedicated to private companies and can support them across the full corporate life cycle, from the post-seed and growth equity stages through IPO and beyond. In partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams, the D. E. Shaw group draws on the extensive experience and deep fundamental expertise of its investment professionals, supported by the firm’s advanced data and analytical capabilities.

