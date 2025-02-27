News

DE Shaw Opens San Francisco Office

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, has opened an office in San Francisco, expanding its presence in the Bay Area. The new office is located in the city’s Financial District and complements the firm’s existing location in Silicon Valley on Sand Hill Road, which opened in 2005.

“We’ve spent the past two decades collaborating with innovators and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, and we’re excited to open our second Bay Area office, enabling us to further deepen and develop relationships with management teams as a provider of capital, insights, and technological expertise,” said Edwin Jager, Managing Director and Executive Committee member who oversees the firm’s discretionary equity and credit investment activities.

The D. E. Shaw group invests globally in public and private markets and has invested in private companies for more than 30 years. The firm manages pools of capital dedicated to private companies and can support them across the full corporate life cycle, from the post-seed and growth equity stages through IPO and beyond. In partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams, the D. E. Shaw group draws on the extensive experience and deep fundamental expertise of its investment professionals, supported by the firm’s advanced data and analytical capabilities.

As of December 1, 2004, the firm had more than $65 billion under management.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

White Castle Adds In-App Delivery With Uber

Posted on Author Editor

White Castle, a fast-food chain with 350 locations and best-known for its sliders, is now providing delivery as an option within the White Castle app. The in-app delivery option gives Cravers the convenience of having their favorite menu items, such as a 10-sack of Original Sliders, delivered to them at the same everyday low pricing […]
Adobe News

Adobe Sees Record Inflation Online

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Adobe has released the latest online inflation data for the month of November 2021. Online prices hit a record high at a 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase while prices are down 2% month-over-month (MoM) due to holiday discounts. This is the highest YoY increase since Adobe first began tracking the digital economy in 2014, […]
News

E-Trade Stock Platform is Down

Posted on Author Editor

E-Trade, one of the nation’s largest stock trading platforms, is having technical issues on Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands of traders unable to buy and sell stocks and options. Customers are able to visit the site’s homepage but have trouble logging into their accounts or actually making trades. Posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, […]