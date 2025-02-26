News NVIDIA

NVIDIA Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $39.3 Billion

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

NVIDIA today reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 26, 2025, of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 78% from a year ago.

For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 82% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 10% from the previous quarter and up 71% from a year ago.

For fiscal 2025, revenue was $130.5 billion, up 114% from a year ago. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.94, up 147% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.99, up 130% from a year ago.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries.”

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of a paltry $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Mendocino Farms Opens New Restaurant in Santa Clara

Posted on Author Editor

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for fresh sandwiches, salads and more, is bringing its fresh, fearless flavors to Santa Clara’s northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110) opening on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. The grand-opening festivities kick-off with a free entrée offer — when guests create a My Mendo account […]
News

Starbucks Hires Chipotle CEO and Shares Surge

Posted on Author Editor

Starbucks has poached Chipotle’s Brian Niccol as its new chairman and chief executive officer. Niccol will start in his new role on September 9, 2024. Starbucks chief financial officer, Rachel Ruggeri, will serve as interim ceo until that time. Mellody Hobson, Starbucks board chair, will become lead independent director. Shares in Starbucks were up more […]
News

HP Warns of Cybercriminals Using Excel Malware

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO – HP Inc. has released its latest global HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report, providing analysis of real-world cybersecurity attacks. By isolating threats that have evaded detection tools and made it to user endpoints, HP Wolf Security has specific insight into the latest techniques being used by cybercriminals. The HP Wolf Security threat research […]