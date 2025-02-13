Eudia Closes $105 Million Series A Round

PALO ALTO — Eudia, an Augmented Intelligence platform for Fortune 500 legal teams, has closed its Series A funding round for up to $105 million, led by General Catalyst with participation from Floodgate, Sierra Ventures, Hakluyt Capital, Defy, Everywhere Ventures, B3 Capital, Backbone, Firsthand, as well as angel investors Gokul Rajaram, Chris Re, Andrew Sieja, Mike Gamson, and Scott Belsky.

In tandem, Eudia unveiled its name, mission, and platform to the public after operating in stealth for the past 18 months. As an Augmented Intelligence platform tailored to the unique needs of in-house legal departments, Eudia is reimagining how legal teams operate—providing agentic capabilities that augment human expertise, optimize risk, and unlock significant business value.

The legal industry faces a unique challenge: balancing the growing demand to support businesses at unprecedented speeds while maintaining an uncompromising approach to risk management. In-house legal teams are overwhelmed, relying on expensive outside counsel tied to outdated billable-hour models, while current AI tools risk accuracy, privacy, IP, and security.

Eudia believes in a future where legal leaders transcend these limitations. The company’s Augmented Intelligence Platform empowers legal departments to own their institutional knowledge, harness it through AI, and supercharge their in-house lawyers. By blending AI with human expertise, Eudia enables Chief Legal Officers (CLOs) to go beyond problem solving—proactively driving company strategy, strengthening risk management, and capturing untapped value for their business.

“Visionary CLOs see AI’s potential but understand they cannot compromise on trust, accuracy, or a deep understanding of their organization’s unique context,” said Omar Haroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Eudia. “Eudia combines a proprietary Augmented Intelligence platform with human expertise to supercharge legal professionals, helping organizations scale efficiently, mitigate risk effectively, and unlock billions in unrealized business value.”

Already trusted by leading organizations, Eudia’s solutions are being used by the CLOs of some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 companies, including Cargill, DHL, Duracell, and Coherent.

“Eudia is not a software provider, it is the future of our department. Eudia is headcount I don’t have to hire, it’s enterprise risk reduction in that it helps us understand the legal data we already have. It’s a major part of our transformation story. The team has earned my trust over the past 18 months, delivered significant ROI, and enabled my legal team to act as a real strategic partner to the business, by building an AI brain that delivers information and insights that were previously inaccessible or cost-prohibitive,” said Rob Beard, Chief Legal Officer of Coherent.