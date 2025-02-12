News NVIDIA

NVIDIA to Hold Quantum Day on March 20

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

NVIDIA is celebrating and exploring the progress in quantum computing by announcing its first Quantum Day at GTC 2025 on Thursday, March 20. This new focus area brings together leading experts for a comprehensive and balanced perspective on what businesses should expect from quantum computing in the coming decades — mapping the path toward useful quantum applications.

Discussing the state of the art in quantum computing, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will share the stage with executives from industry leaders, including:

  • Alice & Bob
  • Atom Computing
  • D-Wave
  • Infleqtion
  • IonQ
  • Pasqal
  • PsiQuantum
  • Quantinuum
  • Quantum Circuits
  • QuEra Computing
  • Rigetti
  • SEEQC

Quantum Day at NVIDIA GTC will feature:

  • Sessions exploring what’s possible and available now in quantum computing, and where quantum technologies are headed, hosted by Huang and representatives from across the quantum community.
  • A developer day session outlining how partners are working with NVIDIA to advance quantum computing.
  • Educational sessions providing attendees with hands-on training on how to use the most advanced tools to explore and develop quantum hardware and applications.
  • A Quantum Day special address, unveiling the latest NVIDIA quantum computing news and advances shortening the timeline to useful applications.
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Wilson Sonsini Law Firm Promotes 23 to Partner

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — Silicon Valley law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has elected 23 new partners from its attorney ranks. The promotions will go into effect on February 1, 2022. For over 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has been a leading provider of legal services for technology startups in Silicon Valley. “Our class of partner-elects […]
Facebook News

Meta Files Lawsuit Over Fake Review Service

Posted on Author Editor

Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp — has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Chad Taylor Cowan for breach of Terms and other claims for providing a fake engagement service directed at Facebook. Operating as “Customer Feedback Score Solutions,” and using the […]
News

Man Charged With Slashing Tires on 17 Waymo Self-Driving Cars

Posted on Author Editor

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Ronaile Joshua Burton (36) of Castro Valley, has been charged in connection with seventeen vandalism incidents in the (Tenderloin). Mr. Burton was arraigned on July 10, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mr. Burton is charged with 17 counts of vandalism, […]