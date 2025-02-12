NVIDIA to Hold Quantum Day on March 20

NVIDIA is celebrating and exploring the progress in quantum computing by announcing its first Quantum Day at GTC 2025 on Thursday, March 20. This new focus area brings together leading experts for a comprehensive and balanced perspective on what businesses should expect from quantum computing in the coming decades — mapping the path toward useful quantum applications.

Discussing the state of the art in quantum computing, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will share the stage with executives from industry leaders, including:

Alice & Bob

Atom Computing

D-Wave

Infleqtion

IonQ

Pasqal

PsiQuantum

Quantinuum

Quantum Circuits

QuEra Computing

Rigetti

SEEQC

Quantum Day at NVIDIA GTC will feature: