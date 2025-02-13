Tofu Scores $12 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Tofu, operator of a unified AI platform for B2B marketing teams, has raised $12 million in Series A funding. The investment was led by SignalFire, with participation from HubSpot Ventures, Tau Ventures, Correlation Ventures, Alumni Ventures, SH Fund, Riverside Ventures, Eudemian Ventures, and Han Bridge Capital, alongside a notable group of angel investors. Existing investors Index Ventures, Stage 2 Capital, and Liquid 2 Ventures also participated in the round.

Tofu’s unified platform addresses a critical pain point for marketing teams: the overwhelming proliferation of martech tools. By consolidating campaign execution under one roof, Tofu enables GTM teams to create personalized, omni-channel campaigns at scale without the burden of managing multiple point solutions.

Over the past year, Tofu has experienced tremendous growth, with a 12x increase in revenue and a 36x surge in content generated on the platform. Tofu has gained traction with marketing teams of various sizes, from fast-growing startups to enterprise organizations like RingCentral, Check Point and Bluecore.

“This capital accelerates our mission to build a unified AI platform for GTM teams. We’re grateful for our investors’ support and customer feedback, which drive us to create a comprehensive, one-stop solution that helps marketing teams scale campaigns across a wide range of use cases,” said EJ Cho, Ço-founder and CEO of Tofu.

Companies leveraging Tofu have experienced significant improvements in their marketing performance and revenue growth. The approach to consolidate omni-channel campaigns under one umbrella has enabled teams to execute campaigns more efficiently, resulting in a tremendous increase in engagement and conversion across multiple channels. Teams using the platform have seen up to 75% reduction in campaign creation time, and a 230% increase in engagement rates across their marketing channels. Tofu’s platform caters to diverse GTM teams and their specific needs whether it’s demand generation, content marketing, lifecycle marketing, event marketing, digital marketing, or outbound SDR campaigns.

“Tofu is the end of one-size-fits-none marketing, and the true beginning of generative marketing, through omni-channel hyper-personalized campaigns that scale. Customers have raved about the 10x+ lift in content output for time strapped marketing teams and 20 percent downstream conversion lift. There’s no better team to capitalize on the opportunity, as EJ, Elaine and Honglei represent the perfect combination of AI/ML expertise and customer empathy as GTM practitioners” – Wayne Hu, Partner @ Signal.