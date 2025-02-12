Adobe Adds Generative Video to Firefly App

SAN JOSE – Adobe has released the new Firefly application, the most comprehensive destination to generate images, vectors and now videos with the Firefly Video Model in public beta. The Firefly app is the all-in-one professional destination that inspires users to seamlessly ideate and create production quality work with unparalleled creative control, multi-modal workflows and integration with industry-leading Creative Cloud applications. The new Firefly Video Model— the industry’s first commercially safe AI video generation model — powers Generate Video (beta) in the Firefly application, as well as Generative Extend (beta) in Adobe Premiere Pro, and generates IP-friendly video content that can be used in production today. It is the latest offering in the Firefly family of creative generative AI models, which has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally.

Adobe has introduced two new offerings — Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro — that give customers access to premium Firefly video and audio features. All Firefly plans include unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features and tiered capacity for premium video and audio features so customers can choose the right capacity for their generative AI needs. Adobe Firefly’s breadth of capabilities allow users to generate images, edit the images, turn them into videos and apply cinematic movement before moving to Adobe Creative Cloud applications to transition seamlessly from ideation to production. Using Adobe’s suite of industry-leading creative apps, creative professionals can refine their work with Photoshop on the web, Premiere Pro and Adobe Express, or leverage Firefly-powered features such as Generative Fill in Photoshop and Generative Remove in Lightroom to edit and bring photos to life with the video model.

Generate Video (beta), powered by the Firefly Video Model, empowers creative professionals with tools to generate video clips from a text prompt or image, use camera angles to control shots, create professional-quality images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements. It supports 1080p resolution to start, with both a lower resolution ideation model for high-speed iteration and a 4K model for pro-level production work coming soon. Creative professionals, enterprises, brands and media agencies — including dentsu, PepsiCo/Gatorade and Stagwell — are finding success with the video model beta, praising its commercially safe, IP-friendly generations and unrivaled levels of creative control for real-world applications.

“Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in both ideation and production,” said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media business. “We’ve been thrilled to hear from beta customers who’ve found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world.”