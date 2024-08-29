Palo Alto Police Investigate Late Night Home Burglary

PALO ALTO, CA – Police are investigating the burglary of an occupied home late Tuesday night. There was no contact between the suspect and resident. The suspect is unknown and at large.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at about 10:40 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a burglary that had occurred at a residence on the 800 block of Barron Avenue. The resident, a woman in her nineties, was asleep throughout the event, and was awakened after the fact by a telephone call from her alarm company inquiring about an alarm activation that had occurred at about 10:20 p.m. The victim’s adult daughter, who lives nearby, was also notified by telephone of the alarm activation and went to her mother’s home to check on her welfare. When the daughter arrived, she found the front door open and called police.

The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had entered the home and rummaged through drawers in multiple rooms. The victim reported that several pieces of jewelry were missing from her bedroom. The suspect may have entered the home via an unlocked door.