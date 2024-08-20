Doordash to Include Max Subscription With Dashpass Membership

SAN FRANCISCO & BURBANK — DoorDash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, has launched a partnership with Max to include its streaming service free with DashPass annual subscriptions.

Max is Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service that features original series, blockbuster movies and documentaries as well as a library of beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe.

Max With Ads is now included with a DashPass Annual Plan membership in the U.S. at no additional cost, giving consumers a $240 annual value for $96/year. Max is the first streaming service included with DashPass, the membership program that offers the most affordable way to order on DoorDash.

DashPass offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits, and $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers. Additionally, for those seeking ad-free entertainment, DashPass Annual Plan members can upgrade to a Max Ad-Free subscription for a discounted rate of just $10.99/month (plus applicable taxes).

DashPass Annual Plan members can enjoy Max’s renowned content selection. Max is the One to Watch for HBO Originals such as House of the Dragon and The White Lotus, Warner Bros. films like Godzilla x Kong and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as well as beloved classics like Friends. It will also be the exclusive streaming destination for highly anticipated upcoming HBO Originals like The Penguin (September) and Dune: Prophecy (November).

The partnership introduces the first benefit available for DashPass Annual Plan members that extends beyond the DoorDash platform, included at no additional cost to members. As consumers continue to find ways to stretch their dollars, a DashPass Annual Plan now offers savings on both Max streaming and DoorDash fees.

“Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members,” said Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. “Streaming and delivery go hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to launch a coveted benefit for DashPass Annual Plan members.”

“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for consumers,” said Pato Spagnoletto, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are thrilled to roll out this offering and introduce a world of exclusive and iconic stories to DashPass members.”

Max and DashPass is this season’s perfect pairing—your favorite show with beloved restaurant dishes, viewing snacks, and more for a delightful night in. To celebrate the partnership, in the coming weeks the brands will spotlight the endless possibilities that can emerge from a single DoorDash bag.

For $96/year, DashPass members save an average of $5 on every eligible order and since launching in 2018, members have saved over $10 billion globally​​. Access Max With Ads, included at no additional cost with a DashPass Annual Plan in just a few simple steps. Those with a monthly membership can easily upgrade to the annual membership and save.