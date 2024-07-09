News

EY Names Entrepreneurs of the Year in the Bay Area

Posted on

Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP has announced the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Bay Area Award. This award program recognizes the ambitious leaders of high-growth companies who are creating a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for future generations.

The regional winners were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their success in creating long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

“The winners of the 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Bay Area Award are outstanding business leaders driving innovation in their industries and fostering growth in their companies” said Chad Bowar, EY Partner and Entrepreneur Of The Year Bay Area Program Co-Director.

“These entrepreneurs exemplify how to successfully lead a growing business while also caring for their employees, customers, and communities,” said Renee Mendez, EY Partner and Entrepreneur Of The Year Bay Area Program Co-Director.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Bay Area Award winners are:

  • Amit Etkin, MD, PhD | Alto Neuroscience | Los Altos
  • Kevin Gosschalk | Arkose Labs | San Mateo
  • Nacho De Marco | BairesDev | Mountain View
  • Naomi Allen | Brightline | San Mateo
  • Hersh Saluja | E2 Consulting Engineers, Inc. | Emeryville
  • Ann Crady Weiss | Hatch Sleep | Palo Alto
  • Andrew Rubin | Illumio | Sunnyvale
  • JoeBen Bevirt | Joby Aviation, Inc. | Santa Cruz
  • Nooshin Behroyan | Paxon Energy & Infrastructure Services | Oakland
