Apple

Apple Vision Pro Goes on Sale in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)
Apple Vision Pro is now on sale in Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more.
[Photo above: Apple Senior VP of Retail Deirdre O’Brien talks with customer in Apple Store in Beijing, China.]
Apple team members celebrated with the first customers in these countries and regions to explore this revolutionary product and participate in a guided demo experience that’s only available at Apple Retail. Customers can visit the Apple Store online to book a personal one-on-one demo of Apple Vision Pro and discover the range of capabilities of spatial computing, from groundbreaking entertainment experiences to an infinite canvas for favorite apps.
Customers get ready to demo the new Apple Vision Pro at Apple Omotesando Store in Tokyo, Japan.
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Apple TV+ Renews Palm Royale for Second Season

Posted on Author Editor

Apple TV+ announced a season two renewal for its global hit comedy, “Palm Royale.” Since its debut this March, “Palm Royale” has been hailed as “a dishy delight,” “wildly outrageous and amusing,” “a feast of retro stylings and historical events” and an “edge-of-your-seat guessing game you won’t want to stop watching.” Additionally, actress Kristen Wiig […]
Apple

Apple Donating $10 to National Parks With Every Apple Pay, Store Purchase

Posted on Author Editor

As the US National Park Service turns 105, Apple says it will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation now through August 29 for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US. An Apple Watch Activity Challenge and special content […]
Apple News

Apple Stock Hits All-Time High Again

Posted on Author Editor

Shares in Apple hit another all-time high, climbing $5.06 to close at $165.30. Apple maintains its lead as the most valuable company in the world with a stock market cap of $2.71 trillion. Microsoft shares declined $6.04 to close at $330.59 to remain the second most valuable company with a market cap of $2.48 trillion. […]