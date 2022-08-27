Blackstone Opens Private Equity Business in San Francisco

Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms, is expanding its Corporate Private Equity business in North America through a new team based in San Francisco – building on the firm’s existing strong presence in its San Francisco office across its other business units. Sachin Bavishi, a Senior Managing Director, will relocate to San Francisco to lead and establish Blackstone Private Equity’s West Coast presence, along with other existing and new team members.

Mr. Bavishi was previously based in New York and has been a member of Blackstone’s Private Equity team since 2013, focusing on investment opportunities in Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT). He has played a key role in the execution of many of the firm’s leading TMT investments, including in Ancestry, Bumble, Liftoff/Vungle, Ipreo, Refinitiv, SESAC, Simpli.fi, and UKG, among others.

Martin Brand, Head of North America Private Equity and Global Co-Head of Technology Investing, said: “We have a long history of backing some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Establishing a dedicated West Coast presence for our Private Equity business will help us to further enhance our offering for the management teams and companies we partner with. I am excited that Sachin Bavishi, one of our most talented investors, will lead this effort for us.”

Sachin Bavishi said: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in San Francisco and support the region’s technology community. I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to extending Blackstone’s brand, and leveraging our long-term investment approach and strong operational capabilities to partner with market-leading companies to help drive the next wave of innovation.”

Mr. Bavishi will lead technology investments for Blackstone Private Equity out of the West Coast and Senior Managing Director Eli Nagler will lead that business’ technology investments out of the East Coast in partnership with recently hired Senior Managing Director David Schwartz. Blackstone currently has more than 70 employees based in San Francisco across its business units, including through its Growth, Tactical Opportunities, Credit, Strategic Partners, Life Sciences, and BAAM investing platforms, among others.

Blackstone has over $941 billion in assets under management including investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.