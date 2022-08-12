Apple

Apple TV+ Releases New Snoopy Shows, Lucy Special

Apple TV+ has released “Lucy’s School,” a new original special celebrating teachers and based on the classic “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, premiering today Friday, August 12.

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

Also being released to Apple TV+ are new episodes of the beloved Apple Original, “The Snoopy Show” season two. The show is produced by Wildbrain, a Canadian company that specializes in making content for children.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

 

