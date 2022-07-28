Surface Debuts on Apple TV+ July 29

Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for “Surface,” the highly anticipated psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor and more, and executive produced by Veronica West, actress Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. The event was held in New York City on Monday.

“Surface” makes its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, July 29, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

[Photo above: Markian Tarasiuk, Andreas Joseph, Ashley Strumwasser (VP, Hello Sunshine), Veronica West, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Sam Miller, Lauren Neustadter, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Christin Park, Ari Graynor, Francois Arnaud and Millie Brad attend the global series premiere screening of the Apple TV+ psychological thriller “Surface” at the Morgan Library & Museum in NYC.]

Set in high-end San Francisco, “Surface” stars Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”), who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

“Surface” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”) directs four episodes of the series including the pilot and serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also direct episodes.