Netflix is Most-Watched Streaming Service

Netflix is the most-watched streaming service according to data from Nielsen.

For the month of June, streaming made up 33.7% of total television viewing according to The Gauge , Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot. This is streaming’s largest share of TV usage to be measured by The Gauge since its inception in May 2021.

While viewership for broadcast and cable is traditionally lower during the summer months, June represented the smallest shares yet for the formats, which totaled 22.4% for broadcast and 35.1% for cable.

Total time spent watching TV in June increased slightly (+2%) from May, bolstered by an 8% uptick in streaming volume over the same interval. Time spent streaming jumped 23.5% on a year-over-year basis allowing the digital format to add 6 percentage points to its share of TV in 12 months.