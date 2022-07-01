TaskHuman Lands $20 Million Series B

PALO ALTO — TaskHuman, which operates a digital coaching platform, has raised $20 million in Series B funding to help improve human well-being and productivity in a digital world. Madrona led the round, with participation from Impact Venture Capital, RingCentral Ventures, Sure Ventures, and USVP, alongside new investors Gaingels, PeopleTech Angels, Propel(x), and Zoom Ventures. Participating angel investors also include Hemant Thapar and Margo Georgiades.

The latest funding brings TaskHuman’s total raised to-date to $35 million, and will be used to supercharge product development, marketing, and sales efforts. The company is laser focused on global expansion and scaling its network of over 1,000 coaches across nearly 50 countries, by recruiting world-class experts and specialists. Topics covered within well-being and work-life integration include over 1,000 topics where employees seek guidance, spanning everything from physical fitness, family dynamics, and emotional well-being, to financial planning, career coaching, and leadership coaching.

“This round of funding allows us to continue expanding our coaching offerings to support individuals personal and professional needs, while continuing to bring on a global network of specialists. Employees can then build out their own dream team of personal coaches that are accessible via video call at any time, with just the click of a button,” said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “This also allows us to change the lives of thousands of specialists throughout the world. As the rise of the gig economy has opened up a world of possibilities for flexible work options, we take it one step further; TaskHuman coaches are able to make money by utilizing their passion and expertise to help others, and work from anywhere, whenever they want.”

Organizations can deploy TaskHuman as a coaching solution to their global workforce, allowing employees to amplify their daily work and personal lives. With TaskHuman’s unlimited pricing model, every employee can engage in limitless ways to address their goals privately with unlimited in-app content, live 1:1 video calls, and group sessions. Notable customers taking advantage of the TaskHuman platform include Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Dr. Scholl’s, Finastra, Medidata, Purdue University, RingCentral, and many more companies around the world.

“Businesses are rushing to find new ways to better serve employees, particularly as workforces become increasingly distributed. As the Future of Work emerges, organizations are looking to offer more unique benefits to attract and retain top talent,” said John Torrey, venture partner at Madrona. “TaskHuman is a standout compared to other platforms in the space because it allows organizations to offer a truly comprehensive coaching solution — with both a wide range of personal coaching topics and real-time video on demand, connecting people with an expert instantly when they need it most. We’re thrilled to continue our support of TaskHuman through its next stage of growth.”