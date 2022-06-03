Endpoint Health Closes $52 Million Financing

PALO ALTO — Endpoint Health, Inc., a Precision-First therapeutics company dedicated to addressing unmet needs in immune-mediated acute and chronic diseases, announced the close of $52 million in equity and debt financing. Major institutional investors participating in the Series A round included Mayfield, Humboldt Fund, AME Cloud Ventures, Boom Capital, Alix Ventures, Yaya Capital, Wireframe Ventures, The Venture Collective, HCX Ventures and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC).

Proceeds from the financing round will be used to extend the company’s Precision-First platform and expand its therapeutic pipeline to include programs for chronic immune-mediated diseases. In addition, proceeds will be used to advance Antithrombin III, the company’s first precision therapy, to a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of sepsis. The company expects to submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application and Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Antithrombin III program later this year.

“At Endpoint Health, we’re building a new kind of biopharma company that’s uniquely designed for a new era of precision medicine. This funding provides us with additional resources to accelerate our mission to deliver precision therapies to patients with acute and chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases,” said Jason Springs, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We combine AI, therapeutics and therapy-guiding tests to rewrite the molecule-first drug development model. We are creating a new approach with the goal of bringing the promise of precision therapeutics to immunology.”

There is an urgent need for new therapies to treat immune-mediated chronic and acute diseases, which affect approximately 5%-7% and 14% of the world’s population, respectively. For example, sepsis is responsible for one in every five deaths worldwide, yet there are few FDA-approved therapies to treat the condition. Additionally, while there are approximately 500 million people with chronic immune-mediated diseases, in some of the most common conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), nearly half of patients fail to achieve an adequate clinical response to currently available therapies.

“Endpoint Health’s precision approach to deeply understand the immune state of patients and use that knowledge to develop precision therapies is exactly the type of innovation we search for,” said Charlie Petty, partner at GHIC, which recently announced a venture capital partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate the development and commercialization of technologies to address global public health emergencies. “Our mission, supported by our unique relationship with BARDA and other strategic partners, is to support life sciences companies with the vision to transform health security. With its proprietary AI platform and an experienced leadership team with a track record of success in both diagnostics and therapeutics, Endpoint Health is well-positioned to develop new precision therapies for patients in need.”