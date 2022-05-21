Imply Receives $100 Million Investment Led by Thoma Bravo

BURLINGAME — Imply Data, Inc., a company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, has landed $100 million in Series D financing, which values the company at $1.1 billion. This investment round was led by Thoma Bravo with participation from OMERS Growth Equity, both new investors. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Funds, Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures also participated in the financing. This round brings Imply’s total funding raised to date to $215 million as the company accelerates to meet the growing need for modern analytics applications.

Demand for Imply is driven by an industry evolution in analytics led by software developers. For decades, analytics have been confined to static executive dashboards and reports powered by batch-oriented data warehouses. Increasingly, leading companies are turning to their developers to build analytics applications that deliver interactive data experiences from streaming data and deliver real-time insights to both internal and external users. And developers at 1,000s of companies have turned to Apache Druid, the leading real-time analytics database.

This new round of funding will enable Imply to accelerate its mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics. “In its early days, Druid was adopted for a set of use cases in a handful of industries. Today, developers have shown its applicability across all industries—and the use cases have expanded exponentially,” stated Fangjin “FJ” Yang, CEO and co-founder of Imply, and co-creator of Apache Druid. “It’s humbling to see how Apache Druid and Imply have been so instrumental in helping our customers create competitive advantages.”

This funding round is the latest milestone solidifying Imply’s position as the industry leader in this emerging category. It follows the recent product and open source innovation announced in March—specifically, the launch of Imply Polaris, the fully-managed DBaaS built from Apache Druid and the introduction of a new multi-stage query engine that makes Druid the only database to support advanced reports and complex alerts alongside interactive, real-time analytics.

“We’re excited to lead Imply’s Series D. FJ and his team are at the cusp of a market evolution in analytics, opening up a whole new world of analytics use cases and economic value,” stated Robert (Tre) Sayle, a partner at Thoma Bravo. “It was clear from the beginning of our relationship that we would enjoy a strong partnership with management, and they very much appreciated the level of experience we bring to the table as software-specialist investors over the last 20 years.”

“As analytics adoption continues to accelerate, software developers are demanding more real-time solutions with Apache Druid and Imply leading the category,” said Warda Shaheen, co-head of software at OMERS Growth Equity. “We’re thrilled to partner with FJ and the pioneering team of inventors at Imply as they continue to build on their category leadership by driving innovation and expanding analytics use cases.”