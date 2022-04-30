Synthesis AI Closes $17 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Synthesis AI , a developer of synthetic data technologies to build advanced computer vision AI models, has closed $17 million in Series A financing led by new investor 468 Capital , with additional participation from Sorenson Ventures and Strawberry Creek Ventures and existing investors, Bee Partners, PJC, iRobot Boom Capital and Kubera Venture Capital.

The latest round brings Synthesis AI’s total funding to over $24 million. The new funds will allow Synthesis AI to grow its world-class team and introduce new products to enable companies to build more advanced computer vision models faster. The company also plans to expand research surrounding the intersection of CGI and AI with a focus on neural rendering, mixed training (real and synthetic), and modeling of complex human behavior.

“Synthesis AI is uniquely positioned to win in the emerging synthetic data space. The breadth and depth of Synthesis AI’s platform, the quality of the team, and the extensive list of Fortune 50 customers firmly establish Synthesis AI as a category leader, ” said Florian Leibert, partner at 468 Capital. “We are excited to support Synthesis AI as they push forward their vision to transform how AI models are fundamentally developed.”

Synthesis AI is expanding its HumanAPI solution to support the development of advanced digital humans, with new functionalities for pose estimation, action recognition, and high-density landmarks. The new capabilities enable advanced applications in the metaverse, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and others in generated media, home & enterprise security, and AI fitness.

“Last year was a momentous year, and we’re excited to continue growing our teams and products with the support of our terrific investors,” said Yashar Behzadi, CEO of Synthesis AI. “Synthetic data is at an inflection point of adoption, and our goal is to develop the technology further and drive a paradigm change in how computer vision systems are built. The industry will soon fully design and train computer vision models in virtual worlds enabling for more advanced and ethical AI.”