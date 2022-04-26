TCV Leads $40 Million Round in Syllable

SUNNYVALE — AI-enabled healthcare automation provider Syllable has landed a $40 million Series C funding round to improve the patient experience with intelligent voice solutions for health system call centers and medical practice offices.

Funding was led by TCV with participation from existing investors Oak HC/FT, Section32, and Verily and will be used to further develop Syllable’s main solution, the Syllable Patient Assistant, which meets patients where they are – on the phone, web, and via SMS. Syllable connects patients with the information and care they need, when they need it. Leveraging machine learning (ML) and natural language understanding (NLU), Syllable’s platform improves the patient experience and satisfaction while decreasing operational costs and staffing burdens for health systems.

The rate of deployment of Syllable at U.S health systems has been accelerating with the increase in calls to healthcare providers post-COVID and the increased burden in staffing for healthcare call centers, medical practice offices, and hospital departments. Adoption has also been accelerated by increasing awareness of patient dissatisfaction with the current state of U.S. healthcare, sparked by rising patient expectations and demands for improved access to care at health systems, demands for convenience, and increased personalization of care.

Health systems face increasing challenges with recruiting staff for patient-facing functions on the phone at hospitals and the front desk at medical practices. Many health systems have implemented digital tools to augment staff shortages. However, challenges remain with digital transformation in healthcare; integration issues are top of mind for health systems, and patients are increasingly demanding more consumer-friendly service from healthcare providers.

“Implementing truly patient-centric call center automation and digital self-service tools are critical steps for health systems to better serve their patients. Syllable’s technology platform and approach is poised to do just that,” TCV General Partner Matt Brennan said. “We’re excited to back a company on a mission to help improve the patient experience while enabling health systems to thrive.”

“Syllable’s automation has demonstrated our ability to modernize the healthcare contact center and improve the patient experience. We work closely with health systems to provide intelligent, automated features with the Syllable Patient Assistant, and focus on improving access to care for all patients in the U.S.” Kobus Jooste, CEO of Syllable, said. “We look forward to our new relationship with TCV and continuing to serve our health system partners by expanding the deployment of Syllable for patients.”