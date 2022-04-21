Mendel Nabs $40 Million Series B Round

SAN JOSE — Mendel, a clinical artificial intelligence and natural language processing platform, has raised $40 million in Series B funding round led by Oak HC/FT. The round includes participation from existing investor DCM, who led Mendel’s Series A funding round in June 2021.

This funding comes amidst surging customer demand for Mendel’s AI infrastructure. The fresh capital will enable the company to expand its team of AI and engineering teams and scale the commercial organization. It will also help accelerate the release of Mendel’s new, breakthrough product, Resolve, which consolidates clinical information to create a coherent longitudinal view of the patient journey. Traditionally, it takes nearly five years to manually abstract 2 million patient lives. Mendel’s Resolve abstracts the same number in less than 24 hours.

“The capital we have raised is a testament to the strong market fit and demand,” said Karim Galil, Co-Founder and CEO of Mendel. “Our vision it to weave Mendel into the fabric of every healthcare data platform. It’s exciting to partner with Oak HC/FT as we enable the healthcare ecosystem to provide better care for every patient.”

The healthcare industry faces immense challenges in parsing unstructured medical data that is highly valuable, but also extremely difficult and expensive to access. Mendel’s solution unlocks 80% of the world’s clinical data by leveraging contextual understanding to transform unstructured electronic medical record (EMR) data and clinical literature into comprehensive and compliant analytics-ready data. It abstracts data 27,000 times faster than the primarily manual methods most frequently used in clinical settings, and its output is reviewed and validated by a team of clinical experts to guarantee research-grade output.

“We believe Mendel can become a mission-critical infrastructure platform for the healthcare industry,” said Billy Deitch, Partner at Oak HC/FT. “Mendel’s technology sets a new standard in accuracy and scalability for processing unstructured medical data and we are confident that the company will continue to lead the industry with cutting edge solutions [and delivering for their customers].”