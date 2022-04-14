Lilt Locates $55 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO – Lilt, operator of a global experience platform, has raised $55 million in Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raised to $92.5 million. The round was led by Four Rivers, joined by new investors Sorenson Capital, CLEAR Ventures and Wipro Ventures, and with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Intel Capital, Redpoint Ventures and XSeed Capital. The company plans to expand its research and product development, international footprint, and team with the new funding.

Lilt helps organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt customers include Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UIPath, and Canva.

“This new capital will help us improve service to customers and accelerate growth” said Lilt CEO Spence Green. “With our new investors, and strong support from all of our existing investors, we are taking another significant step towards achieving our mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak.”

The company recently expanded its business focus on Global Experience, a new way of creating and deploying multilingual experiences across every step of the customer journey. As the business world becomes digital-first, customers increasingly expect a seamless, engaging customer experience, with language as a core part of that experience.

“It has become clear that many ‘global’ companies are disconnected not only with their current customer base but with their total addressable market and the simple solution centers around language,” said Farouk Ladha, Managing Partner at Four Rivers. “Lilt is at the forefront of this global experience revolution with its unique approach to bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises.”

Understanding that language is a key tool in customer engagement, conversion, and loyalty, Lilt will continue with an expanded focus on enabling companies to build and deliver high-quality, consistent experiences across all languages and customer touchpoints. Powered by the Lilt Platform, Lilt’s innovative approach leverages AI and automation to make global experience management faster, better, and simpler. Lilt seamlessly integrates across business systems and customer touchpoints via our suite of native integrations, facilitating streamlined, automated content and information exchange for greater efficiency, speed, and customer outcomes.