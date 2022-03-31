Celona Finishes $60 Million Series C Financing

CUPERTINO — Celona, the first enterprise networking company to bridge the gap between LTE/5G cellular wireless and enterprise IT infrastructures, has closed a $60 million Series C financing round led by DigitalBridge Ventures.

The financing round also included participation from all of Celona’s existing investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTTVC, Qualcomm Ventures and Cervin Ventures. The new financing brings Celona’s total capital investment to $100 million. The proceeds will be used to accelerate Celona’s worldwide expansion, channel growth and research & development efforts.

“This latest financing round is a strong endorsement of both our existing accomplishments leading the market in 5G network adoption and the tremendous growth prospects still ahead for Celona,” said Rajeev Shah, co-founder and CEO of Celona. “We are proud to have the support of a top-tier group of investors, including DigitalBridge leading this financing round. We believe that Celona has all the right pieces in place to build upon our foundation of disruptive innovation and leadership with our 5G LAN technology, particularly with these additional resources to expand our reach and grow our capabilities.”

Since launching the first fully integrated 5G LAN platform in November 2020, Celona has seen strong demand from a range of enterprises, managed service providers, and mobile network operators looking to satisfy strategic digital business initiatives not adequately addressed today. The company’s diverse customer base includes world-class organizations such as Verizon, NTT Ltd, SBA Communications, St. Luke’s Hospital System, Purdue Research Foundation, Stanislaus State University, and many other brand-named enterprises.

Celona’s 5G LAN platform is used by manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, schools, and supply-chain leaders to drive transformational results for a wide range of mission-critical use cases that require the deterministic wireless connectivity on private & interference-free cellular spectrum and fast mobility for new generation of highly mobile devices and robotics infrastructures.