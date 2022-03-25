Credit Union Deploys Knightscope Security Robot

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A California credit union has deployed another security robot from Knightscope, Inc.. a developer of advanced security technologies and robots. The credit union name was not released by Knightscope.

Although founded in 1934, this California credit union has turned its eyes to the future by deploying Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to heighten its physical security profile, engage its members and improve brand awareness.

This financial institution has over $25 billion in assets and attributes its success to continually providing its members with world-class personal service, which now includes world-class physical security.