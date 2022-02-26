Blockchain Provider InfStones Closes $33 Million Series B

PALO ALTO — Blockchain infrastructure provider InfStones has closed $33 million in Series B financing from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Dragonfly Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, DHVC, A&T, INCE Capital, and Value Internet Fund. InfStones previously raised $12 million in seed and Series A financing, bringing the company’s total funding to $45 million.

InfStones is also launching a powerful, easy-to-use new front-end user interface that lets clients deploy nodes within minutes. Available now are public and dedicated API gateways and node management services, all of which are accessible via a self-service portal. The public API, which allows clients to deploy nodes with the click of a button, is currently available for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BSC Archival Data, Ethereum, and NEO, with support coming for Cosmos and other chains.

“With InfStones, we’re created the world’s most powerful blockchain development platform with robust API features that gives developers integration and access to over 50 blockchains out of the box. InfStones gives more cross-chain access than any other platform in the world and includes Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Solana, Chainlink, and many more. . We don’t compromise reliability, scalability, or speed despite having one of the world’s most easy to use, one-click deployment features.Our goal is to bring the AWS experience to Web3.” said Dr. Zhenwu Shi, CEO of InfStones.

As the most expansive infrastructure Platform as a Service (PaaS) provider for the blockchain industry, InfStones provides services to a wide variety of institutional clients and supports tens of thousands of nodes on more than 50 chains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Solana, Chainlink, and more. InfStones’ unified blockchain infrastructure makes it much easier for crypto exchanges, wallets, custodians, asset managers, analytics providers, and more to enter the blockchain space and adopt the technology.

“The next phase of blockchain will be focused on ease of use, not only for end-users but also for the builders. InfStones is simplifying a process that has been historically complex, without compromising reliability, security, scalability, and control. This will lead the way for a new era of blockchain growth that will change the way companies across a variety of verticals enter and build in the space,” said Michael Yuan, Partner at SIG.

With the new funding, InfStones plans to triple its team and expand support to more than 100 chains and protocols. Platform advancements and continued technology research and development are also on the agenda, as the provider positions itself as the “AWS of Web3.”