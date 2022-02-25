Joe Montana’s VC Firm Raises $80 Million Fund

SAN FRANCISCO –– Liquid 2 Ventures says it has raised $80 million for their third core fund, Liquid 2 Ventures Fund III, L.P. that closed in December 2021, exceeding their $75 million target.

Liquid 2 Ventures is an early-stage venture firm founded by former San Francisco legendary QB Joe Montana, Michael Ma, and Mike Miller in 2015. Their first two core funds, Liquid 2 Ventures, L.P. (vintage 2016, “Fund I”) and Liquid 2 Ventures Fund II, L.P. (Vintage 2018, “Fund II”) are both over 3x and include between them 25 companies valued at over $1B.

[Photo above: Staff of Liquid Ventures from left to right: Mike Miller, Joe Montana, son Nate Montana, and Michael Ma.]

Joe Montana, Founding & Managing Partner

Since Montana’s retirement from the NFL in 1994, the Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been emersed in the venture capital industry. In 1998, he co-founded HRJ capital and helped to grow the fund of funds’ AUM to over $900MM before his 2004 departure. From 2005 to 2010, Montana co-founded Modern Bank, a commercial bank based in NYC, for which he served as a board member. Shortly thereafter, he began angel investing under the guidance of his mentor Ron Conway and a thriving portfolio ensued. On the heels of several profitable, investments from this period including Pinterest, DropBox, Weave, CoreOS, ShipBob, OpenListings (acquired by OpenDoor), Caliva and House Spirits, Montana opened his own shop in 2015. Along with his core partners Michael Ma and Mike Miller, Liquid2 Ventures was founded. His son, Nate, joined shortly thereafter and is currently a general partner.