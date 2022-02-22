Doordash Offers Express Grocery Delivery With Albertsons

DoorDash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, has introduced express grocery delivery in 20 major markets via a partnership with supermarket chain Albertsons Companies.

The new service offers consumers faster and convenient delivery of fresh groceries in as little as 30 minutes. Albertsons is one of the nation’s leading food and drug retailers operating stores under Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco, and Tom Thumb. As part of this launch, consumers in more than 20 major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle and more, will now be able to access express grocery delivery in 30 minutes or less via the DoorDash marketplace. DoorDash plans to expand this offering to additional Albertsons Cos. brands in the coming weeks.

Albertsons Cos. will offer more than 6,000 items for express grocery delivery nationwide, including fresh produce, dairy, and eggs, to snacks, packaged goods, and frozen foods. Whether customers are midway through cooking dinner and missing a fresh ingredient, or are simply craving a late night snack, shoppers can now access express delivery from Albertsons Cos. on the DoorDash app. DoorDash customers can enjoy Albertsons Cos. loyalty pricing and promotions on express grocery orders where available, and Albertsons Cos. local banner loyalty program members, such as Albertsons for U and Safeway for U, can choose to link their account in the DoorDash app to earn loyalty points on purchases.

“We know that speed, selection, and affordability remain paramount for consumers when it comes to getting everything in their neighborhood delivered on-demand, and that’s why we’re proud to launch our new express grocery delivery service with Albertsons to bring their wide selection of groceries to consumers’ doorsteps in under 30 minutes,” said Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons Cos. selection of groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for consumers nationwide to access all the items they need, delivered to their doorstep right when they need it. DoorDash’s merchant-first approach guides how we build our products and services and today’s launch of express grocery delivery furthers our commitment to helping Albertsons grow their delivery offerings to meet evolving customer needs.”

To place an order, consumers with express grocery delivery service available in their area can either search for “Rapid Grocery” stores on the DoorDash app or click the Grocery tile on the DoorDash homepage and select the filter for “Under 30 Min.”

“By partnering with DoorDash, Albertsons Cos. is able to offer even faster delivery to go alongside the quality products and great value we provide our customers,” said Stephen Menaquale, Senior Vice President of eCommerce at Albertsons Companies. “We’re proud of what we’ve built with DoorDash in order to guarantee the perfect mix of convenience, quality and the prices our customers appreciate.”

Albertsons Cos.’ banners are available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible express grocery orders with a subtotal of $12 or more from Albertsons Cos.