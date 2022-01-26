News

5 Robbers Hit Jewelry Store in San Bruno

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

For the second time in a week, a jewelry store was hit by robbers at The Shops in Tanforan mall in San Bruno.

On Tuesday evening, at 6:52 p.m., San Bruno Police Officers responded to a jewelry store inside the mall on the report of a robbery. Responding Officers learned that a group of five males entered the store and proceeded to smash several glass display cases with various tools. An undisclosed amount of
merchandise was stolen.

All five males fled out the front entrance of the mall. None of the store
employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as males in their teens to early 20’s.
Suspect-1: Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants
Suspect-2: Unknown race male, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans
Suspect-3: Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants
Suspect-4: Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants with white stripes
Suspect-5: Unknown race male, wearing a black jacket and tan pants

This is the second similar robbery at the mall in the past week. The previous incident took place on Friday January 21, 2022.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

SF Equity Partners Buys Majority Stake in Rustic Bakery

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP), a private equity firm focused on expansion-stage companies in the consumer sector, has acquired a majority stake in Petaluma-based Rustic Bakery, a pioneer and market leader in organic and specialty foods, and one of the highest-velocity specialty cracker brands in the market. Terms of the deal were […]
News

Wilson Sonsini Law Firm to Help Automate S-1 Filing

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Powerhouse law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, has partnered with Workiva Inc. —which simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide—to automate one of the most arduous tasks facing companies going public: generating the registration statement, also known as “SEC Form S-1,” or simply “S-1.” Wilson Sonsini has advised more U.S. […]
News

Roku Adds 15 Free Live Streaming Channels

Posted on Author Editor

Streaming platform Roku announced it has added a lineup of 15 new live channels. From national news and holiday movie favorites to Spanish language and sports, the new channels can be streamed live on The Roku Channel. Roku is also rolling out an updated version of the GQ Channel, the ultimate destination for all things […]