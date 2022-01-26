5 Robbers Hit Jewelry Store in San Bruno

For the second time in a week, a jewelry store was hit by robbers at The Shops in Tanforan mall in San Bruno.

On Tuesday evening, at 6:52 p.m., San Bruno Police Officers responded to a jewelry store inside the mall on the report of a robbery. Responding Officers learned that a group of five males entered the store and proceeded to smash several glass display cases with various tools. An undisclosed amount of

merchandise was stolen.

All five males fled out the front entrance of the mall. None of the store

employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as males in their teens to early 20’s.

Suspect-1: Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants

Suspect-2: Unknown race male, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans

Suspect-3: Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants

Suspect-4: Black male, wearing a black jacket and black pants with white stripes

Suspect-5: Unknown race male, wearing a black jacket and tan pants

This is the second similar robbery at the mall in the past week. The previous incident took place on Friday January 21, 2022.