Netflix Prices Go Up

With gas and food prices on the rise over the past year, Netflix has also decided to increase its subscription prices in the U.S.

The streaming giant has boosted the monthly cost for its basic subscription price with no High Definition (HD) streaming from $8.99 to $9.99 per month.

The standard Netflix plan with HD streaming has gone up from $1.50 to $15.49 per month.

The premium plan with Ultra HD and up to four devices at once has gone up $2 to $19.99 per month.

These prices apply to new members and will gradually take effect for all current members. Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan.

Netflix reported 74 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada at the end of September 2021 with average revenue of membership of $14.68 per month.

 

