Qnovo Closes $24 Million Financing

NEWARK — Qnovo, a developer of battery management software, has closed $24 million in Series-C financing. BorgWarner led the round with significant participation by OGCI Climate Investments and Constellation Technology Ventures. Existing investors U.S. Venture Partners and RockPort Capital also participated.

The company, which is in advanced vehicle qualifications with several global passenger and commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, will use the new capital to scale their software products into EV production, and support growing demand from grid stationary storage systems.

Qnovo develops intelligent battery management software and predictive analytics that improve battery performance with enhanced health and safety. By augmenting battery chemistry with computation and learning software, Qnovo enables batteries to safely charge faster with extended battery longevity. Over 150 million smartphones globally use Qnovo’s software products.

“Qnovo takes a unique approach to enhancing battery management. Their advanced battery management software provides safety, performance, and predictive software intelligence missing in traditional battery management systems, but critical to deliver robust battery experience,” said Harry L. Husted, Chief Technology Officer of BorgWarner.

Qnovo’s in-vehicle software products provide enhanced battery health and performance, which includes very fast charging, extended battery longevity and driving range to meet the demands of next-generation automobiles and commercial vehicles. The company’s predictive software intelligence greatly improves battery safety by avoiding battery recalls due to latent manufacturing defects.

“We are delighted to welcome Qnovo as our 24th portfolio investment”, said Pratima Rangarajan, CEO at OGCI Climate Investments. “Our focus on facilitating significant near and long-term emissions reduction is well-matched with Qnovo’s early results and future potential.”

“This new capital along with our strategic partnerships will accelerate the deployment of our software solutions in the EV market and further expand into green energy storage and sustainability markets,” said Nadim Maluf, CEO of Qnovo.

