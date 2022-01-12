Facebook News

Doordash CEO Joins Facebook Board of Directors

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, announced that Tony Xu [photo], co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, Inc., has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

DoorDash is the nation’s leading food delivery service with over 3 million drivers — also known as dashers — picking up and delivering from restaurants, convenience stores, drug stores, supermarkets and other retailers.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, said, “Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses. I’ve always thought it’s important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce. I look forward to learning from his perspective as we build towards the metaverse.”

Facebook changed its company name to Meta last October as it focuses on building the metaverse.

“Millions of local merchants use Meta’s tools to grow and run their businesses every month. I look forward to working with the board as the company enters the next stage of its journey,” said Xu.

Xu has served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of DoorDash, Inc. since May 2013. He was appointed DoorDash’s board chair in November 2020. Xu holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Meta’s current board members are: Mark Zuckerberg; Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Drew Houston, Co-Founder and CEO, Dropbox, Inc.; Nancy Killefer, Retired Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Robert M. Kimmitt, Meta’s Lead Independent Director and Senior International Counsel at WilmerHale LLP; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Meta; Peter A. Thiel, Founders Fund; Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.; and Tony Xu, Co-Founder and CEO, DoorDash, Inc.

