Taco Bell Launches Daily Subscription Pass

Can’t get enough of Taco Bell? Well you can now get a monthly pass from the nation’s leading taco chain for one taco per day for 30 days for just $10.

The deal is available at participating restaurants nationwide and the actual price may vary.

Through the pass, guests can redeem any one of seven of the brand’s best known tacos such as the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

To unlock the taco goods, users can simply purchase the pass via the app. After buying the pass, a secret category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant.

The national launch of the Taco Lover’s Pass follows its successful September 2021 test in Tucson, AZ, where many fans took advantage of the taco a day for 30 days according to the company. Amongst the Taco Lover’s Pass purchasers, 20 percent were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program, and an additional 20 percent renewed for a second time with the fan favorite Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme being the most redeemed taco.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut restaurant chains.