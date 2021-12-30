Airbnb Net Worth News

Airbnb CEO Worth $12.8 Billion

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is one of the world’s richest men with his stake in the home and apartment rental company. Chesky holds 76,437,399 shares in Airbnb based on SEC filings as of April 23. With a Wednesday closing price of $167.44, Chesky’s stake is worth $12.8 billion.

Chesky, 40, earned a salary of just $55,000 as CEO in 2020 but also received stock grants worth $120 million last year.

Airbnb’s other co-founders, Nathan Blecharzyk, holds 69,522,297 shares in the company according to SEC filings as of April 23, worth $11.6 billion. Joe Gebbia, has 69,362,965 shares worth $11.6 billion.

Airbnb went public on December 20, 2020 at $68 per share.

Chesky founded Airbnb in 2007. He is from Niskayuna, NY and a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

eBay Launches Refurbished Section With Top Brands

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — eBay, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, has introduced eBay Refurbished, a new destination for like-new products. Shoppers can discover refurbished items from brands like Apple, Samsung and Dyson, all backed with a one- or two-year warranty. Through this new offering, the deeply discounted inventory is sourced directly from premium brands […]
News

Wilson Sonsini Law Firm to Help Automate S-1 Filing

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Powerhouse law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, has partnered with Workiva Inc. —which simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide—to automate one of the most arduous tasks facing companies going public: generating the registration statement, also known as “SEC Form S-1,” or simply “S-1.” Wilson Sonsini has advised more U.S. […]
Apple News

Apple Stock Hits All-Time High Again

Posted on Author Editor

Shares in Apple hit another all-time high, climbing $5.06 to close at $165.30. Apple maintains its lead as the most valuable company in the world with a stock market cap of $2.71 trillion. Microsoft shares declined $6.04 to close at $330.59 to remain the second most valuable company with a market cap of $2.48 trillion. […]