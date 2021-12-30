Airbnb CEO Worth $12.8 Billion

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is one of the world’s richest men with his stake in the home and apartment rental company. Chesky holds 76,437,399 shares in Airbnb based on SEC filings as of April 23. With a Wednesday closing price of $167.44, Chesky’s stake is worth $12.8 billion.

Chesky, 40, earned a salary of just $55,000 as CEO in 2020 but also received stock grants worth $120 million last year.

Airbnb’s other co-founders, Nathan Blecharzyk, holds 69,522,297 shares in the company according to SEC filings as of April 23, worth $11.6 billion. Joe Gebbia, has 69,362,965 shares worth $11.6 billion.

Airbnb went public on December 20, 2020 at $68 per share.

Chesky founded Airbnb in 2007. He is from Niskayuna, NY and a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design.