Shoe Carnival Teams Up With Doordash For Same-Day Delivery

Shoe Carnival, Inc., a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, has launched same-day delivery in partnership with DoorDash just in time for Christmas shoppers. The offering is the first-of-its-kind in family footwear and provides a convenient service for busy and last-minute shoppers alike.

Shoe Carnival has 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Same-day delivery is available to all continental U.S. customers who reside within 12-miles of a Shoe Carnival location. Customers simply visit the Shoe Carnival website to browse the retailer’s extensive selection. After the shopper decides on a specific product and size, the site will provide the “same-day delivery” option when the product is available locally. The standard same-day delivery fee is $10, with a discounted rate of $5 for Shoe Perks members.

“We pride ourselves on providing customers with the best shopping experience, whether they’re shopping in-store or online,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In a year when customers have come to expect order delays, we’ve managed to partner with our great vendors to keep our Shoe Carnival stores stocked with the hottest footwear on the market. Same-day delivery, in addition to our Buy Online, Pick up in Store offering are two ways our customers can get their shoes without worrying about shipping delays.”

Shoe Carnival’s same day delivery is powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform.