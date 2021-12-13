McDonald’s Launches 12 Days of Free Food With Mariah Carey

McDonald’s, the nation’s leading fast-food chain, is launching 12 days of free food deals starting Monday with Mariah Carey.

Customers can get a free Big Mac Monday with any purchase of $1 when using the McDonald’s App. Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling musicians of all time and known for her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

To bring even more holiday cheer to the Mariah Menu, McDonald’s is decking out fans and celebrating Mariah’s longtime love of the Golden Arches with exclusive beanies and t-shirts. On Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, simply redeem the Mariah Menu deal – a bakery item and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, respectively – through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase, and be one of the first approximately 10,000 people to claim the special Mariah x McDonald’s merch item for that day. The beanie (Dec. 15) features her iconic signature, while the t-shirt (Dec. 21) includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order – a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me,” said Mariah Carey.

Here’s the full list of daily deals at McDonald’s:

Dec. 13 – Big Mac; Dec. 14 – McChicken; Dec. 15 – Bakery Item + Beanie; Dec. 16 – 6-pc Chicken McNuggets; Dec. 17 – Cheeseburger; Dec. 18 – Hotcakes; Dec. 19 – McDouble; Dec. 20 – Apple Pie; Dec. 21 – Sausage McMuffin® with Egg + T-Shirt; Dec. 22 – Double Cheeseburger; Dec. 23 – Sausage Biscuit; Dec. 24 – Chocolate Chip Cookies.