News

McDonald’s Launches 12 Days of Free Food With Mariah Carey

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

McDonald’s, the nation’s leading fast-food chain, is launching 12 days of free food deals starting Monday with Mariah Carey.

Customers can get a free Big Mac Monday with any purchase of $1 when using the McDonald’s App. Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling musicians of all time and known for her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

To bring even more holiday cheer to the Mariah Menu, McDonald’s is decking out fans and celebrating Mariah’s longtime love of the Golden Arches with exclusive beanies and t-shirts. On Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, simply redeem the Mariah Menu deal – a bakery item and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, respectively – through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase, and be one of the first approximately 10,000 people to claim the special Mariah x McDonald’s merch item for that day. The beanie (Dec. 15) features her iconic signature, while the t-shirt (Dec. 21) includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order – a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me,” said Mariah Carey.

Here’s the full list of daily deals at McDonald’s:

Dec. 13 – Big Mac; Dec. 14 – McChicken; Dec. 15 – Bakery Item + Beanie; Dec. 16 – 6-pc Chicken McNuggets; Dec. 17 – Cheeseburger; Dec. 18 – Hotcakes; Dec. 19 – McDouble; Dec. 20 – Apple Pie; Dec. 21 – Sausage McMuffin® with Egg + T-Shirt; Dec. 22 – Double Cheeseburger; Dec. 23 – Sausage Biscuit; Dec. 24 – Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

New Twitter CEO to be Paid $1 Million Salary

Posted on Author Editor

New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal took over for Jack Dorsey last week and will be paid a salary of $1 million according to filings with the SEC. He is also eligible for a bonus of up to 150% of his salary and is also getting stock options valued at $12.5 million. Agrawal was formerly Chief […]
News

Stanford Endowment Reports 40.1% Gain

Posted on Author Editor

Stanford University announced a 40.1% investment return in its endowment funds for the year ending June 30, 2021. The Merged Pool is the principal investment vehicle for the university’s endowment. Stanford’s performance surpassed the 33.4 percent median return for U.S. college and university endowments for the year, as preliminarily reported by Cambridge Associates, and represented […]
News

Siebel Scholars Names 2022 Class

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY –The Siebel Scholars Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022 Siebel Scholars award. Now in its 21st year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes nearly 100 exceptional students from the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, and bioengineering. The 82 distinguished students of the Class of 2022 join past Siebel Scholars classes […]